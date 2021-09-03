Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Call It Quits After Three Years of Marriage

After five years together and three years of marriage, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are calling it quits. The 35-year-old actress and 30-year-old equestrian announced their split in a joint statement to ET.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," says Cook and Cuoco. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Their statement continues, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The Flight Attendant star first started dating Cook in 2016 and they got engaged on her birthday in November 2017. On June 30, 2018, the two were married at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with just close family and friends in attendance.

On their third wedding anniversary this year, the two both posted loving messages in honor of the day. "[New York], June 30th, 2016 is the year we met," Cuoco wrote at the time. "Two years to the day before we got married and now three years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!"

Cook also posted on his Instagram page, "I agree @kaleycuoco. I am just as amazed it's been been three years, feel like just a flash I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"

Both Cook and Cuoco have been open about how they hadn't lived together until March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I like him," Cuoco said of her husband during an interview on Conan in April 2020. "[Waiting to move in together] worked great for us. Everyone has a million opinions about what we do, right? But they were very shocked we didn't live together. And, it's been great."

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.