Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Distracts 'Meet Cute' Co-Star Pete Davidson on Set of Their Rom-Com

Things are getting awfully cute on the set of the new romantic comedy Meet Cute starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. The co-stars had some fun on set together, which the 35-year-old Big Bang Theory star documented on her Instagram Stories.

"Annoying Peter while he's studying has become my favorite pastime," Cuoco captioned a clip of Davidson, 27, trying to study his lines while Cuoco blasts the song "Higher Love" in the background.

"Just trying to learn my lines," Davidson says, before laughing as Cuoco dances in the background.

She later shared a second video, writing, "He also hates my music choices which makes things even more fun," and adding, "I played 'Let It Go' 300 times."

"Really late night just working on my sides, just trying to get it right on Meet Cute," Davidson says as Cuoco pops up behind him lip-syncing to the hit Frozen song.

According toDeadline, Meet Cute is a deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question, What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner? Cuoco will play Sheila, while Davidson will portray Gary in the film.