Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she tells ET. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."

She adds, "I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

Good thing for the Big Bang Theory alum, she has a little help from her fellow mom friends.

"My girlfriend I was on the phone with the other day 'cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well. I said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do,' and she goes, 'Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.' and I love that," she says. "I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she's gonna be like, 'This is what I want,' and I just need to listen."

Cuoco also has her mother, who is ready to help her raise her little one.

"My mom is amazing," she says. "She has honestly been waiting on a grandchild for, like, 20 years. So she's absolutely thrilled."

Just because she's got a baby on board, though, doesn't mean the work stops. This Sunday, Cuoco will appear in Priceline's latest Super Bowl ad. Cuoco stars as an office ringleader trying to encourage her co-workers to go after those sweet deals and book those getaways to their "Happy Place."

Although she has been a spokesperson for the company for almost a decade, this is her first time doing it with a bump.

"This was definitely a different experience for me 'cause I was pregnant," she tells ET about this year's spot. "This was the first time in 10 years I've been pregnant doing a Priceline commercial. We have some great actors, they're very funny. I think over the last few commercials that we've done, we've really tried to up the comedy. But as usual, just getting the message out there about the bundles and the deals, and they're giving a lot of stuff away and a lot of money away. It's just a great company and very easy to use."

Meanwhile, Cuoco has Pelphrey to thank for her new love of football.

"I have to be honest, Tom is so obsessed with football and his team is the Giants," she says. "When I met him it was kinda like, 'Here are my loves, you, my career and football.' I had to kinda learn and I loved football before that but not on this level. It's been a great year for football. I'm excited for the Super Bowl. I think these two teams are just brilliant. Love those quarterbacks. I think it's gonna be an amazing, amazing game."

Making the experience even more amazing, Cuoco says, is that Pelphrey is in for a surprise when he sees the commercial during the game along with their friends.

"I don't even think I had told him," she says about filming the commercial for the big game. "I might just leave this as a surprise. I think that anybody that has a commercial or any sort of ad running during the Super Bowl is such a cool thing, it's such a big deal," she says. "I've become a massive football fan over the past I would say couple of years. So, this one just means even more because I'm so excited for this game. So I will definitely be in front of the TV having friends over and if the commercial comes up, that will feel very cool, I will say."

For Cuoco, her happy place is at work, and working with Priceline and being on the set of her new Peacock series, Based on a True Story, was the perfect combination.

"Yes! My happy place is definitely at work," she tells ET. "When I signed on for the show, I was obviously not pregnant and it was written very differently and as we were getting starting to shoot, I mean, we're talking literally a month or two out, I met with the producers and I was like, 'What do you think about writing this character pregnant?'"

"I mean, literally the room was like, 'Oh my god.' I'm like, 'I know.' I'm like, 'I'm sorry?' And they're like, 'No, this could work' and crazily enough they wrote it in for me. And it ended up being such an interesting part of this show to be honest with you. The show is so funny and so wacky and so strange and the best part about it for me is I get to be pregnant, eat whatever I want, wear like the most comfortable clothes, everyone treats me like a queen. I had, like, 17 different chairs on set. If you're working up until your at the end of your third trimester -- which I am -- this was the way to do it. Obviously the first time in my life I've ever done this, so they've really taken care of me and amazingly enough, I actually think it's a great part of the show."

Catch Cuoco's Priceline ad when it airs this Sunday during Super Bowl LVII. And stay tuned for the premiere date of Peacock's Based on a True Story.