Kaley Cuoco Tries to Solve a Lover's Murder in 'The Flight Attendant' Trailer

The Girl on the Plane! The new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant is an adaptation of the 2018 Chris Bohjalian thriller of the same name. In the first trailer, Kaley Cuoco returns to a starring TV role for the first time since The Big Bang Theory wrapped in 2019.

But unlike the part of Penny Hofstadter, there's nothing funny about Cuoco's Cassie, a flight attendant who hooks up with one of her passengers in Thailand, only to find him dead in her bed the next morning.

"When I woke up in the morning, he was so alive!" Cuoco as Cassie tells investigators in the trailer.

The ghost of the dead man then kneels next to her, whispering in her ear, "Think they know you're lying?"

The show has definite Girl on the Train vibes as Cassie struggles to remember exactly what happened that night and also turns to drinking to deal with the stress of potentially being implicated in the man's murder.

"I'm a crazy, drunk flight attendant, not a killer!" she insists.

Cassie becomes obsessed with figuring out what happens, even attending the man's funeral.

The show also stars Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, and Michael Huisman.

The Flight Attendant originally had to halt production in March due to COVID-19. The cast returned to New York to finish the series in August.

The Flight Attendant streams on HBO Max starting on Nov. 26. The episodes will be spaced out with the first three released on Nov. 26, two more on Dec. 3, two more on Dec. 17, and the finale on Dec. 17.