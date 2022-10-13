Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Enjoy 4th Wedding Anniversary at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year (Exclusive)

One magical evening. Wednesday's 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration was a particularly special night for Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown.

The cute couple walked the red carpet together at the gala, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about celebrating their wedding anniversary at the star-studded event.

"We're having so much fun! This is Like our date night tonight, for our anniversary," Katelyn Jae said, beaming.

The couple shares two daughters -- 2-year-old Kingsley and 9-month-old Kodi -- and the proud mom said their special anniversary began "just like any other day."

"We woke up with kiddos," Kane chimed in.

"Spent it with the kids, hanging out, and then and so we had to start glam in the afternoon," Katelyn Jae added. "But really just a regular day!"

This year has been particularly exciting for the pair -- apart from welcoming their second baby girl in December, Katelyn Jae also recently sang on Kane's song "Thank God," which dropped last month.

"I've told people for years!" Kane said about his wife's impressive voice. "Nobody listened to me."

For Katelyn Jae, all the praise and positive feedback on her vocals, and support for the song, has been "amazing."

"It's overwhelming for me. It's something I'm not used to," she said. "And it's so awesome to do something so special together."

As for Wednesday's CMT Artists of the Year gala, Brown was among the list of country stars to be honored at this year's ceremony, and he explained how much he appreciated the love.

"It feels great just to be recognized. I love it. CMT has always been good to me, So I'm blessed to be here," Brown shared.

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year evet airs Friday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CMT.