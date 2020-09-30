Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and More to Perform at 2020 CMT Music Awards

Some of country music's biggest names will be performing at the 2020 CMT Music Awards!

McBryde and Dan + Shay are two of the top nominees at this year's Music Awards -- country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show -- tied with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett. All scored three nods apiece and are competing in the coveted "Video of the Year" category.

Other artists with multiple nominations include Carrie Underwood -- currently the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins -- Blanco Brown, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

This year's awards are also celebrating artists who collaborated in a country crossover, awarding first-time CMT nominations to Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

Check out highlights from last year's show in the video below!

