Kanye West and Irina Shayk Spotted Together in France on His Birthday

Kanye West seemed to have a pretty fun birthday. The rapper turned 44 on Tuesday and was photographed in Provence, France, with French model Irina Shayk.

The pair were seen going for a walk together near their luxury hotel. The photos were originally published by The Daily Mail.

Yeezy was spotted wearing all black with a gold chain necklace and appeared to be smiling during the outing. Irina wore a white crop top and baggy black pants.

Irina previously appeared in the 2010 music video for Kanye's hit "Power" and she walked in his 2012 Yeezy fashion show. He also name dropped her in his 2010 song "Christian Dior Denim Flow," rapping, "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen."

When rapper DMX died back in April, Irina was spotted shortly after wearing the Balenciaga tribute shirt that Kanye himself designed.

Kanye is in the middle of his divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. They share four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Irina, 35, famously dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years and they share daughter Lea, 4.

Kim and several members of her family wished Kanye a happy birthday on social media on Tuesday.

In her own post, Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!"

"The entire situation between Kim and Kanye is still pretty emotional and not fully resolved, so it's been hard to completely close this chapter," a source recently told ET. "The kids spend the majority of the time with Kim and have been for a while. Kim has more control over their schedules. If Kanye does see them, Kim will have a say in what that entails."