Kanye West Drops Out of Performing at Coachella 2022

Kanye "Ye" West will no longer be headlining the Coachella Music Festival. The 44-year-old GRAMMY-winning musician has pulled out of both the April 17 and April 24 dates of the Indio, California, event, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was first to report the news.

West has yet to publicly speak out about his decision for backing out, but he was scheduled to headline along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles at the event. He had also previously mentioned bringing Travis Scott out onto the stage during his shows, marking the “Goosebumps” rapper’s first large-scale performance since the AstroWorld tragedy in February.

Following the tragedy, in which 10 fans lost their lives, West replaced Scott on the bill at Coachella. However, West made a threat to pull the plug on his performance if Billie Elish didn’t apologize to Scott, for what West perceived as a diss.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West called out the “Happier Than Ever” singer, after a video of her stopping her show to give a fan an inhaler went viral. In the clip, Eilish tells the crowd, “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going.”

West took to Instagram to voice his concerns with the 20-year-old pop star. “Come on Billie we love you,” the 44-year-old wrote. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish later responded in the comments, writing, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

It was never confirmed if Eilish apologized.

Last week, a source told ET that West told Kardashian that he was “going away to get help” and that he would stop with the online attacks against her and her boyfriend.

"For the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” the source said.

The level of help the rapper is receiving is not clear at this time.

A rep for West tells ET, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."