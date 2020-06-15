Kanye West Files Trademark for Yeezy Beauty Products

Is Kanye West launching a line of beauty products? The musician and fashion designer has filed a trademark on a range of beauty products under the name of his brand, Yeezy, ET confirms.

The trademark was filed on June 2 by West's intellectual property holding company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc. Makeup and skincare products that West has filed the trademark for include foundation makeup, eye makeup, facial cleansers, facial creams, body scrubs, shampoos and conditioners. Home products are also listed, such as room fragrances, scented linen sprays and potpourri.

Beauty moguls run in the family for West. His wife, Kim Kardashian, has two beauty lines, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, and so does his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, who heads Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

Earlier this month, Jenner ranked No. 1 on Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100 list as the world's highest-paid celebrity, despite her recent feud with the magazine over her billionaire status. West followed Jenner as the second highest-paid star on the list.

West celebrated his 43rd birthday last week. His wife shared adorable throwback photos on Instagram, wishing happy birthday to "my king."