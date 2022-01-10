Kanye West Gives Unprecedented Access to His Life and Career in Netflix Docuseries 'Jeen-Yuhs'

Kanye West is letting his fans into his life in an unprecedented way: a three-part documentary series premiering on Netflix.

Described as a "landmark documentary event," jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy comes from Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah. The trilogy paints an intimate and revealing portrait of West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break into the entertainment industry and his life today as a global brand and artist.

The filmmakers, more commonly known as Coodie & Chike, first garnered attention with their breakthrough music video for West’s “Through the Wire.” Since then, they have directed “Two Words” and a version of “Jesus Walks” in addition to Erykah Badu’s powerful and controversial music video for “Window Seat.”

Fans first got a taste at the docuseries during Netflix’s global fan event in September, where the streaming platform debuted a sneak peek of the project, which captures the rapper’s life and career over the span of two decades.

Reports about the project first surfaced in April, when Billboard revealed that Netflix paid $30 million to debut it on its platform. The magazine reports it “will feature never-before-seen footage and home videos of the superstar.”

jeen-yuhs will hold its world premiere virtually during the Sundance Film Festival this month. Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will then debut Act 1 in theaters nationwide on Feb. 10 for a one-day engagement, before it premieres in a three-week event on Netflix on Feb. 16.

In the meantime, West has been making headlines for his new romance with 31-year-old actress Julia Fox. The 44-year-old rapper's recent evening in New York City with Fox became a full-on photo shoot and artistic production shared by Interview Magazine.

"Kanye has been in good spirits lately and having fun. He's been spending time with friends, going out, and doing his thing," the source said. "He's been trying to move on from Kim and meet new women. He's dating around and figuring out what he likes in a potential partner."