Kanye West Is 'Stepping Out on Faith' With Wife Kim Kardashian as They Share a Kiss in New Video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are doing what they can to try to make things work. The rapper and gospel singer shared a sweet video of the couple on Wednesday, amid their recent relationship turbulence.

West took to Twitter to share a brief clip -- shot with a fish-eye lens -- from what appears to be one of his outdoor Sunday Service events, showing him and his wife sharing some cute PDA.

In the video, Kim and Kanye walk up to each other and exchange a kiss as Kanye's choir sings in the background.

"WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH," Kanye captioned the sweet clip.

The post comes a few days after Kim turned out to support her husband at his first Sunday Service event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sizable outdoor event in Wyoming featured his entire choir, but was held without an audience for safety reasons. Kim was on hand to film the choir, who were decked out in matching orange outfits, as they performed several feet apart from one another. Kim shared numerous videos to her Instagram story showing the large performance and seemed to cheer her husband and the Sunday Service choir on.

The couple also recently returned from a family vacation to the Dominican Republic. A source recently told ET the couple are continuing to put their careers on hold to prioritize their marriage and family.

"Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family," ET's source says. "They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation. Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage."

According to the source, the time off has been beneficial.

"The couple has had time to spend with their kids as well as discuss their future and what that looks like without anyone else getting involved," the source says. "They need time off the grid until they have things figured out."

