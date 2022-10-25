Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status as Adidas, GAP Cut Ties After Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye "Ye" West has officially lost his billionaire status. Forbes reported Tuesday that West is no longer on their billionaires' list now that his partnership with Adidas is over. The sportswear company officially decided to end their partnership with West, releasing a statement Tuesday saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," calling West's recent comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."

The company said it has decided to "immediately" end its partnership with West "after a thorough review."

Adidas said West's comments violated the company’s "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Footlocker has also taken Yeezy off its shelves, with a Foot Locker Inc. spokesperson telling ET, "Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or hateful and discriminatory behavior. While we remain a partner with adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections -- we will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites."

Additionally, GAP also announced on Tuesday that the brand would no longer be working with West.

"In September, GAP announced ending its Yeezy GAP partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy GAP product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGAP.Com," read the statement. "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

The 45-year-old Yeezy designer has been in hot water in recent weeks for several controversies including his recent anti-Semitic remarks. Companies including Balenciaga and fashion magazine Vogue have cut ties with him and he has reportedly been dropped from Def Jam Records. CAA has also dropped Ye as a client.

Comments West made on the Drink Champs podcast on Oct. 16 led to #BoycottAdidas trending, putting more pressure on the company.

“I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” West said at the time.

Many celebrities, including West's ex, Kim Kardashian, have spoken out condemning anti-Semitism in light of his recent rants. He also made headlines earlier this month for debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

Also this week, The Chainsmokers announced that they would be removing their song with West from streaming sites. "Eight years ago we made a song saying we want to be like Kanye," the band shared on their Instagram Stories. "Back then this guy inspired us in so many ways with his music and vision. Even more recently he sampled our song, 'NYC,' which was so cool. But a lot has changed even since then. This is just not the same guy we loved and were inspired by which really saddens us. So we are removing our song off streaming sites because it no longer represents the views we once shared. I hope he gets his sh** together and stops with this hate rhetoric and bullying before it's too late. But we will not stand for this kind of behavior."

Additionally, both NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA pro Jaylen Brown have ended their partnerships and associations with West's marketing agency, Donda Sports.

In a joint statement penned by Donald and his wife, Eric, the Los Angeles Rams star wrote, "Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family."

"As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings," the statement continued. "We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race."

Meanwhile, Brown also declared he would be cutting ties, with Donda Sports after previously stating he would stay with the agency, despite disagreeing with West's comments.

"In the past 24 hours, I've been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize," Brown wrote." And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind."

"In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can't coexist in spaces that don't correspond with my stance or my values. And for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports," Brown's statement continued.

Neither athlete directly mentioned West by name in their statements.

Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have announced they are both leaving Donda Sports pic.twitter.com/odlYWhm21u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2022