Kanye West No Longer Represented by Agency Amid Anti-Semitic Comments

The fallout after Kanye "Ye" West's inflammatory and anti-Semitic comments continues. ET has learned that West is no longer a client with the talent agency CAA.

West's removal from the agency comes after a growing call for Hollywood, the fashion industry and beyond to boycott the embattled rapper. Fellow agencies WME and UTA have also agreed to not work with West.

West has been a client with CAA since 2016, after briefly leaving the agency for a year in 2015 to work with UTA.

Earlier this month, West drew widespread criticism and condemnation for making several inciting comments about Jewish people, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

West's comments lead to his Instagram account being restricted and the post was deleted. Similarly, the rapper and fashion mogul's tweets were removed from Twitter due to a violation of the platform's policies.

The anti-Semitic posts come on the heels of West's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts, which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

On Sunday, UTA head honcho Jeremy Zimmer addressed West's anti-Semitic comments in a companywide email titled “Rise of Anti-Semitism and Hate,” according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. Zimmer stressed that West's actions “embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs.” Joining in the call to boycott West, Zimmer continued, "We can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-Semitism. Please support the boycott of Kanye West.”

In a column for Financial Times last week, WME mogul Ari Emanuel said that “those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience.”

MRC, the film and TV production company that was set to distribute West's documentary, announced they would no longer work with him. ET obtained a statement from MRC executives explaining, “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform. The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also spoken out about West's anti-Semitic comments. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," Kardashian wrote on Monday.