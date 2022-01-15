Kanye West References Kim Kardashian and Wants to 'Beat Pete Davidson's A**' in 'Eazy' Track

Kanye "Ye" West's new track is out, and it's littered with references to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West. The rapper also takes aim at Kardashian's new beau, Pete Davidson.

The 44-year-old rapper collaborated with The Game in "Eazy," in which West conjures up his ongoing divorce with Kardashian West, their four children, the SNL comedian and his new flame, Julia Fox. Ye appears in the second verse and raps, "We havin' the best divorce ever. If we go to court, we'll go to court together. Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together."

But the lyric raising eyebrows comes later in his verse. In referencing his near-fatal 2002 car crash, Kanye spits, "God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." Immediately following that line, a woman's voice eerily reminiscent to Kardashian West's echoes, "Who?"

Kanye also references his children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 -- and brings up the house he bought in December that's on the same street as Kardashian West's.

"I watched four kids for like five hours today ... The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop taking' the credit. Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door. What you think the point of really being' rich for? When you give 'em everything they only want more. Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores. Rich-a** kids, this ain't yo mama house. Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out."

The one references to Fox went like this -- "And my new b**** bad, I know Illuminati mad." West and Fox have been spending a lot of time together as of late.

Just hours before the new song dropped, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee spoke to West, who offered some details about his feelings over Kardashian West's budding romance with Davidson.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool,'" he said. "I'm about family, you know, just me and my kids parenting and, I mean, my kids' mom, you know, we not together. I'm still gonna be the best dad but when you do little nuances like, I'm not gonna be like Jackie Robinson where you gotta spit on my, spit on me while I'm trying to, like, hit a home run."

ET spoke with Lee following the interview, and he offered some insight into West's tension with his ex and her new beau.

"I think he's bothered by -- at least what comes through in his interview -- he's bothered by not being able to have access to his children the way that he did before," Lee explained, "and as a father having Kim's security meddling in their business and blocking him from actually being with his kids. He talked in the interview about when he came to the house and was not allowed to go into the house when North wanted him to come in, that Pete Davidson was in the house, and that he chose to handle it in a very calm way and he left and didn't make a scene."

"Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen," West said in the Hollywood Unlocked interview. "But I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined."