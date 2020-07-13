Kanye West Releases Moving Song 'Donda' Featuring His Late Mother's Voice in Honor of Her Birthday

Kanye West is remembering his late mother, Donda, by sharing her voice. On Sunday, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a video that featured his mother reciting the lyrics of KRS-One's "Sound of Da Police."

"In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday," West tweeted with a dove emoji. "My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics. This song is called DONDA."

After Donda finishes speaking the powerful words, West comes in to spit a few verses of his own.

"The Devil is using you, confusing you. Our job is to understand who is who," he raps. "Righteous indignation in this nation. We gonna start a revolution in this basement."

He goes on to directly address his late mother, singing, "Mama, I need you to tuck me in. I've done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in. I know you and grandma had enough of them. Why I gotta be so stubborn then?" as footage of a young West and his mother plays on the screen.

West adds, "I'm doing this one for y'all so we can end racism once and for all."

Sunday would have been Donda's 71st birthday. Donda died in 2007 from a heart attack after suffering complications from plastic surgery. West has been candid in the past about how the loss has affected him.

"If I had never moved to L.A. she'd be alive," he said in a Q Magazine interview in 2015. "I don't want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears."

In addition to retweeting West's new song, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, also tweeted a sweet throwback video of West and Donda rapping to his song, "Hey Mamma."