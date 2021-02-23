Kanye West Seen for First Time Since Kim Kardashian Filed for Divorce, Sans Wedding Ring

The wedding rings are off! On Tuesday, Kanye West was seen for the first time since his wife, Kim Kardashian West, filed for divorce.

In photos published by Page Six, the 43-year-old rapper, dressed in an all-blue sweat suit and jogging shoes, is seen visiting his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles, and not wearing his wedding ring. Kanye was accompanied by a number of bodyguards as well as his and Kim's youngest son, Psalm.

Days prior, Kim was also seen out and about and, like her estranged husband, she too opted not to wear her wedding band and engagement ring.

Kanye had been sporting his wedding ring as early as last Wednesday. During an outing in Malibu, California, the father of four was seen sporting a head-to-toe white ensemble while holding his cellphone in his hand, making his gold wedding band clearly visible.

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Kim feels like "there is a weight lifted off her shoulders" since filing for divorce.

"Kim feels like she can put that part behind her and start to move forward in healing," the source said. "She knows she will be OK. It's just going to take some time to get used to her new normal."

In the divorce filing, the 40-year-old reality star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. A source told ET that Kanye is fine with the joint custody agreement, and that the two are committed to co-parenting together.