Kanye "Ye" West Speaks Out About His Art Following His Use of Pete Davidson Character in 'Eazy' Video

On Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram to share his interpretation of the video. "Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world, Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm," he wrote next to a graphic.



"Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤."

The "Famous" rapper’s post comes the same day his ex, Kim Kardashian stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a head-turning Balenciaga look.

Davidson, who has been dating Kardashian since October, isn’t really worried about West or the video. A source told ET, that the comedian finds it funny. "He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical,” the source said. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

The source added that Pete "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form." In addition to laughing, Davidson is making his relationship with Kardashian stronger. "He's using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim," the source said. "He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing."

West’s latest post comes days after the SKIMS founder got closer to permanently ending their marriage. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was declared legally single, and officially dropped the "West," returning to her maiden name. However, it does not mean her divorce from West -- who is the father to their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm -- is final.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

"Kim is elated and relieved that she has been declared legally single," a source told ET. "This is a huge weight off of her shoulders that impacts every aspect of her life including her personal relationship with Pete, her children, her profession, and being in the public eye regarding her divorce."

The source continued, "Kim feels like she can finally breathe and let go of this ongoing legal struggle, at least for now, for the first time in a long time. It's a breath of fresh air for her and her entire family."

According to the source, the latest court proceedings leave the reality TV star feeling "empowered" and ready to move on with her life.

"She just wants to close this chapter, so she can move on in a healthy, positive and optimistic manner for the sake of her mentality, and more importantly her children," the source said. "She wants all of them to lead a happy and balanced life, and keep their relationship with Dad as healthy as possible, and she wants this for herself and Kanye too. That has always been her goal and she is finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel."