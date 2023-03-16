Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged

Call the wedding planner! Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged, a source confirms to ET.

"They are both thrilled, and their loved ones are incredibly happy for them," the source says. "They make an amazing couple and they're so excited."

ET has reached out to Bosworth and Long's reps for comment.

The confirmation comes days after Bosworth and Long sparked engagement speculation when she wore a diamond ring on that finger to Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Bosworth and Long were first rumored to be together in 2021, when they worked together on the film House of Darkness. Last August, Bosworth announced that she and Michael Polish, her husband of nearly eight years, were calling it quits. She officially filed for divorce on July 15.

Bosworth and Long have remained fairly private about their relationship. In April, they were spotted mid-kiss while lounging on a Hawaiian beach, which confirmed rumors of their romance for the first time. That same month, Long had gushed about his girlfriend on The Viall Files podcast -- though he didn't mention Bosworth by name, he did confirm he had found "the one."

Later in May, a source told ET that the pair's relationship was getting serious fast. "They both went into this relationship without any expectations or pressure -- it was just fun and easy -- but things quickly got serious," the source said.

Around the same time, Bosworth and Long were spotted together in New York City, which is said to be one of their favorite getaway destinations.

"Justin used to live in New York and is loving taking Kate to some of his old favorite places in the East Village," the source said.

Just a week later, Long finally named Bosworth on an episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea, saying, "I've never had anything like this before."

While first tip-toeing around the subject, Handler asked, "Am I allowed to say her name?" To which Long assured with a smile, "Yeah, yeah, yes!"

Discussing the nature of public, celebrity relationships, Long referenced Handler's relationship with stand-up comic Jo Koy and how the couple had shared their romance with the world.

"I love how open you are with your happiness and your joy," Long said. "But there's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred."

A few days later, the couple made their romance Instagram official -- Long posted a series of travel selfies, with Bosworth writing in the comments, "I'm the luckiest. 🍀✨😘."

In June, Bosworth opened up on her own Instagram account to celebrate Long's 44th birthday.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know 💛 Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met,” she wrote.

He returned the favor in January, gushing about the actress on her 40th birthday, calling her "the best part of my day, everyday - even when we’re not together."

"She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone - even when she's suffering, she's kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can't hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I've ever kissed," Long wrote. "She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I've ever known."

"She's fiercely committed to the truth. She's so fun to work with. She's the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better - all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food," he continued. "She strives to be better but she’s the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She is so generous she makes my parents slightly uncomfortable around the holidays (she also makes the best cookies). She is the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen. She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn’t. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile."