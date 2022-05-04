Kate Bosworth Says She Has an Idea for a 'Blue Crush' Sequel (Exclusive)

Kate Bosworth is ready to take on the waves once again! The 39-year-old actress says that she is ready for a Blue Crush sequel.

“I would love that,” Bosworth told ET Tuesday at the screening for her latest film, Along for the Ride. “Sanoe [Lake], Michelle [Rodriguez] and I always talk about it. We would love to make it happen. So, I don’t know. Let’s get it out there.”

In the film -- which came out in 2002 -- Bosworth, Lake and Rodriguez play three women who prove that the world of competitive surfing isn't just a boys’ game -- and show that there’s also room to find love in the sport.

Bosworth believes that even today, there’s still a story to tell. “There are still a few waves that the world is still unwelcoming to women surfing them,” she said. “I think it would be great to see another location in the world and bringing the girls to a wave that otherwise is male dominated.”

In August 2020, Bosworth reunited with Lake and Rodriguez to celebrate 18 years since Blue Crush's release.

Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Bosworth is still very much about girl power and girl bonds. In Along for the Ride, the actress plays Heidi, stepmother of Auden [Emma Pasarow]. Heidi and Auden form a bond as the teen spends the summer with her and her husband during her summer ahead of college.

And as a stepmother to ex-husband Michael Polish’s daughter, Jasper, Bosworth is all about crushing the stereotypes that come with that role.

“I was so inspired by our relationship for Heidi,” she said about her bond with Jasper. “Because we obviously normally see the evil stepmom.”

When it comes to seeing her “madre” onscreen, Jasper is super supportive. “Oh my god, I’m so excited,” she told ET. “It’s amazing that we get to actually see a kind of depiction of our relationship onscreen.”

Along for the Ride premieres May 6 on Netflix.