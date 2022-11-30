Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Boston Celtics Game During U.S. Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure to have a little fun during their visit to Boston, Massachusetts. On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales watched the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

The pair were welcomed to the game by Boston news anchor and royal expert, Shannon Felton Spence, shaking the hands of excited fans as they made their way to their seats, where they were seen showing some rare PDA.

The 40-year-old royals sat courtside at the sporting event alongside former basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Emilia Fazzalari, wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousebeck. Kate and William also met with members of the Celtics family, including representatives of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, which provides grassroots programming and strategic funding to local organizations serving at-risk or at-need populations.

Cheering on the team, the Wales' took to their official Twitter account to share a photo of the Celtics warming up, writing, "Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!"

Let’s go Celtics, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/v9BF2H1V2A — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

The Celtics also shared some BTS shots from the game to Instagram, welcoming the pair to the city.

The prince and princess attended the sporting event ahead of Friday's 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards, which will be held at the MGM Music Hall in Boston.

During the basketball game, there were moments nodding to the arrival of the Earthshot event in the city -- including the Celtics tradition of recognizing a "hero among us." This time, that honor went to a local climate hero for the work they are doing to positively impact the community.

Yaaaaas!!! Prince William #EarthShotPrize has officially taken over Boston city!!! When you are important, you dont need to say anything. The World will give you that respect! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩😍😍#PrinceandPrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/CzteGq8rUW — Canellecitadelle (@Canellelabelle) December 1, 2022

Upon touching down in the United States, Kate and William were greeted by the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.

The Princess and Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Nov. 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Gov. Baker and the first lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston," William said, noting that this is the couple's first visit to the U.S. since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."

"My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet," William continued. "To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead."

👋 Boston, what a welcome!



Looking forward to our time in the city, meeting inspiring communities and showcasing our 15 fantastic #EarthshotBoston2022 finalists to the world. pic.twitter.com/YlfBP5mZxe — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2022

