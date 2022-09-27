Kate Middleton Shares Her Kids' Reaction to Seeing Her Engagement Photos With Prince William

Kate Middleton gushed when she saw a photo of her 2010 engagement to Prince William superimposed on a small flag during her recent visit to Wales, and the sight of it prompted her to tell -- in hilarious fashion -- how her children reacted to seeing photos of her before she tied the knot to their dad.

In video posted on social media, the Princess of Wales is seen mingling with a fan when she noticed the flag. "Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" she asked. Middleton, 40, then proceeded to tell the fan how she and William "always laugh about" the fact that "although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary."

Then, the zinger, courtesy of her children -- Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

"The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!'" said Middleton as she laughed.

Kate Middleton and Prince William announcing their engagement on November 16, 2010 in the State Apartments of St James Palace in London, England. Getty

All jokes aside, Middleton then explained why it was nice to be back in Wales for the first time since acquiring their new royal titles.

"It's nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything," she said. "So, it's been a really special day."

William and Kate on Tuesday visited Wales for a series of engagements that saw them meeting with people in the community as well as learning about and visiting local charitable organizations.

The trip also marked the end of the official royal mourning period -- following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. William, 40, wore a smart blue suit for the occasion, while Kate wore a red coat over an all-black shirt-and-pants ensemble.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with volunteers who have devoted their time with Baby Banks, which is an organization that Kate last worked with in 2020. Kate and William’s visit was met with various moments. One of the sweetest came when the Princess of Wales was gifted a small bouquet of flowers from a little boy.

The couple are no strangers to Wales. In 2011 as newlyweds, William and Kate moved to Anglesey, and continued to live there shortly after the birth of their first son, Prince George. During that period, William worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.