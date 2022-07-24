Kate Moss Gets Candid on Her Involvement in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: 'I Know the Truth'

Kate Moss is detailing her involvement in the highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The British supermodel, formerly in a relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998, testified on the stand in support of her ex during the weeks-long trial.

This week, Moss was a guest on the BBC radio interview show Desert Island Discs where she detailed her motivation behind joining the legal battle. "I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice," Moss said pointedly.

The model went on to reference what brought her to the stand in the first place. During the trial, Heard's defense team used Depp and Moss' relationship as a reference to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's aggressive past. Heard's lawyers alleged that Depp pushed Heard's sister, Whitney, down a flight of stairs, and as evidence, they brought up the allegation that Depp did the same act to Moss years ago.

Barry King/WireImage

Moss' testimony became a cornerstone in the Depp vs. Heard case because she took to the stand to deny the allegations. At the time, Moss said Depp “never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs."

Speaking with Desert Island Discs Moss echoed the same sentiments she said during the trial, "I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never kicked me down the stairs... I had to say that truth."

Following her appearance on the stand, Moss continued her public support of Depp. The model was spotted attending Depp's concert at Royal Albert Hall in London where he performed with his musical collaborator, guitarist Jeff Beck.

Depp and Heard's contentious legal battle began when Depp sued Heard for defamation following an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 that alleged abuse against her from an unnamed partner.

The trial spanned six weeks with the jury unanimously deciding that Depp was defamed by the 36-year-old actress and that she "acted with actual malice."

Depp was awarded over $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit against Depp.