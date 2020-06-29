Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $310 on This Chic Bag

The Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale shop continues to, well, surprise us with amazing deals.

For today only -- and while supplies last -- save more than $300 on the Kailee Medium Double Compartment Shoulder Bag. It's regularly priced at $399 and on major sale right now for just $89. The exterior is made from pebbled leather (available in black and Stoplight, below), and the inside lining features the designer's classic spade print. It has several convenient pockets inside and out as well as a snap closure.

You might want to keep browsing while you're on the Surprise Sale site, as everything (yes, everything!) is 75% off through Aug. 1. As if you needed another reason to shop Kate Spade New York handbags, clothing and accessories, ground shipping is free on all orders. (Note that all sales are final.)

Shop this incredible Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day below.