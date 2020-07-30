Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save More Than $400 on This Satchel and Wallet Bundle

Another day, another amazing Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day! Right now, you can save more than $400 (yes,really!) on the Jeanne Medium Satchel and Large Continental Wallet Bundle.

One of the designer brand's classic leather styles, the two-piece Jeanne set consists of the Jeanne Medium Satchel and the Jeanne Large Continental Wallet, both of which are boar-skin embossed leather (aka stunning) with two-way jacquard lining. The bag has a zip closure, dual interior slide pockets and a leather logo plate, while the wallet is a complementary zip-closure style with a center zip coin compartment, interior and external slip pockets and 12 credit card slots. Carry the satchel and wallet together for a cohesive look or on their own. Score both today for just $139 when you use promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout -- together, they would normally cost $548!

The entire Surprise Sale shop is overflowing with fashion deals -- everything is 75% off through Aug. 1. Shop Kate Spade New York's iconic leather handbags (including tote, satchel, crossbody and backpack styles), clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories at huge savings, and get free ground shipping on all orders. No promo code is needed to unlock the discount, and all Surprise Sale purchases are final.

Meanwhile, on the main Kate Spade site, enjoy $50 off when you spend $250 and $100 off when you spend $350 by using promo code NEWSHOES at checkout; this deal expires Aug. 3. Plus, the sale section is full of seriously marked-down items, whether you're looking for a new chain wallet, tote bag, convertible shoulder bag or pair of statement earrings.

Shop today's can't-miss Kate Spade New York Deal of the Day before this offer disappears.