x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Entertainment Tonight

Kate Spade Giving Tuesday Sale: Take 50% Off Everything!

Kate Spade Giving Tuesday Sale: Take 50% Off Everything!

The deals don't stop for Cyber Week! The Kate Spade Cyber Monday sale is still happening through Dec. 1, offering 50% off everything sitewide with the promo code DEALSDOTCOM. Get this deep discount on the fashion brand's iconic handbags, wallets, jewelry, shoes, clothing and accessories. Shipping and returns are free, too! 

Kate Spade New York is also giving back for Giving Tuesday, donating 5% of net sales (up to a maximum donation of $256,000) to women's and girls' empowerment programs in Masoro, Rwanda, where the brand's On Purpose supplier is based. On Purpose is Kate Spade's social enterprise initiative, which integrates independent employee-owned handbag manufacturer Abahizi Rwanda into their normal supply chain. Abahizi Rwanda employs over 230 women from the local community and provides them with competitive wages, health benefits and education. 

While you're shopping at Kate Spade, check out extended Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday giftsbirthday presentsgifts for teensstocking stufferssecret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from AmazonMacy'sSephoraNordstromNordstrom RackEtsyWalmartShopbopTargetWayfairUlta BeautyKohl'sZulily, Rebecca MinkoffFenty BeautyDraper JamesTory Burch and other major retailers.

Shop the Kate Spade sale and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Jewel-Button Removable Faux-Fur Collar Metallic Twill Coat

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Jewel-Button Removable Faux-Fur Collar Metallic Twill Coat

Kate Spade New York

Jewel-Button Removable Faux-Fur Collar Metallic Twill Coat

Kate Spade New York

Treat yourself to this glamorous, chic twill coat for winter, featuring jewel-style buttons and a removable faux fur collar. 

REGULARLY $698

Margaux Medium Satchel

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel

Kate Spade New York

Margaux Medium Satchel

Kate Spade New York

The Margaux Medium Satchel is the perfect bag for anyone who wants a roomy style to store all their essentials for the day. 

REGULARLY $298

Margaux Large Tote

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Margaux Large Tote

Kate Spade New York

Margaux Large Tote

Kate Spade New York

The Margaux Large Tote is a popular option for work and travel. 

REGULARLY $298

Polly Medium Backpack

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Polly Medium Backpack

Kate Spade New York

Polly Medium Backpack

Kate Spade New York

The Polly Medium Backpack is a practical and stylish choice with large zipper and slide pockets. 

REGULARLY $348

Infinite Medium Camera Bag

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Infinite Medium Camera Bag

Kate Spade New York

Infinite Medium Camera Bag

Kate Spade New York

The Infinite Medium Camera Bag would be a great gift this holiday season. This leather crossbody bag is so versatile and classic. 

REGULARLY $198

Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade New York

Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet

Kate Spade New York

The Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet is only $49 for a limited time. 

REGULARLY $98

Honey Flats

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Honey Flats

Kate Spade New York

Honey Flats

Kate Spade New York

Don't miss out on a great deal on the ballet-inspired Honey Flats. 

REGULARLY $128

Brilliant Statements Mixed Baguette Ring

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Brilliant Statements Mixed Baguette Ring

Kate Spade New York

Brilliant Statements Mixed Baguette Ring

Kate Spade New York

The perfect holiday party cocktail ring -- even if you're just celebrating from home. 

REGULARLY $118

Pave Mini Huggies

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade Pave Mini Huggies

Kate Spade New York

Pave Mini Huggies

Kate Spade New York

These Pave Mini Huggies are a great stocking stuffer. 

REGULARLY $48

RELATED CONTENT:

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is Over $100 Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday

Rebecca Minkoff Cyber Monday Sale: Take Up to 45% Off Sitewide

Tory Burch Cyber Monday 2020: Get 30% Off Full-Price & More Deals

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More

Walmart Cyber Monday: Best 75 Deals on Apple, Google , 4K TVs & More

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Ulta Beauty to Shop Now

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Kohl's

The Best Deals From Nordstrom Rack Cyber Monday Sale

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Nordstrom -- UGG, Nike, Adidas and More