Katherine Langford Talks New Comedy 'Spontaneous' and Possible 'Love, Victor' Season 2 Cameo (Exclusive)

Katherine Langford has a dynamic new role in the coming-of-age comedy Spontaneous. The 24-year-old actress chatted with ET's Leanne Aguilera about portraying the kickass heroine Mara in the explosively fun movie, out now, as well as her chemistry with co-star Charlie Plummer.

The Brian Duffield-directed film follows high school seniors Mara (Langford) and Dylan (Plummer) as they attempt to survive in a world where students in their high school inexplicably start to explode.

"I just remember when I did read [the script] a couple of years ago, it's satirical…and [the character] hit home," she told ET. "I just really loved reading something like this, which felt like I was able to resonate [with]… It's zany, it’s kind of satirical, again, and it has a very specific dialogue but it just felt different and cool."

On multiple occasions, the two actors were covered in fake blood from all the explosions, which Plummer told ET became just a regular day on the job. "After like a week of having fake blood on you, it all just kind of blurs together a little bit," he cracked.

Fans will fall in love with Mara and Dylan's relationship, and the actors credit their onscreen chemistry to getting the chance to get to know one another before they started filming -- as well as a "strong script."

"We just got really lucky and, fortunately, before I got cast I got to meet with Katherine. We got to just kind of talk about the script and the characters and have that really be the first step," Plummer shared. "Which I think was really helpful."

Langford added, "Charlie walked through the door and was able to deliver this beautiful, very heartfelt performance where you fall in love with him on screen. And I think it was really beautiful to be able to play in that and to have Mara and Dylan together."

Langford's career has taken off since appearing on 13 Reasons Why, but fans also loved her as Leah in Love, Simon. When asked if she would be down to reprise her role in the film's spinoff series, Love, Victor, which was renewed for a second season, she said that she would "consider it."

"Love, Simon was one of my favorite things that I've been on," Langford expressed. "I think the series is very different. If they ask me to come back, I'm sure I would consider it. But I think it's a different view with Victor than I'm not in at the moment."

Fans who watched the endearing Hulu series saw Nick Robinson come back as Simon to give Victor, portrayed by Michael Cimino, some inspiring life lessons. The first season also featured a cameo by Keiynan Lonsdale as Bram. ET spoke with Lonsdale in August, where he touched on the possibility of bringing his character back for more episodes.

"I like reprising roles because as you, yourself, grow and change, you change," he noted. "I like, in general, the idea of bringing back characters. You keep playing with them."

Hear more of what he said in the video below.

Spontaneous is now available in select theaters, on PVOD and digital platforms.