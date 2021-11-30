Kathie Lee Gifford Returns to 'Today' Show & Opens Up About 'Very Sweet' Man in Her Life

Kathie Lee Gifford is feeling the love. The TV personality reunited with her former colleagues as she sat down with a chat on Tuesday's Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Gifford appeared on the show to chat about her new book, The Jesus I Know, and she addressed her love life and her burgeoning relationship.

"I have a very sweet man in my life," Gifford shared, referring to the man she first opened up about in April, whose name she's not revealed publicly. "He's good for me, and I'm good for him."

"And that's all that I'll say about it, because there's nothing else to talk about," she said, maintaining her decision to keep her private life private, at this stage.

Tuesday's appearance marked the first time Gifford has been in the Today show studio since her jubilant send-off in April 2019, when she departed the show after more than a decade.

Earlier this year, Gifford spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed that she has a "very good man" in her life.

"It's really good. We have everything in common," Gifford said of her budding relationship. "He's a very good man, a great family guy and not the least impressed with me in any other way except that he cares about me as a person."

She gushed, "We're happy together. We have fun."

The TV host-turned-author was previously married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. The pair share two kids -- son Cody, 31, and daughter Cassidy, 28.

