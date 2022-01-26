Kathryn Kates, 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Actress, Dead at 73

Hollywood is mourning the death of longtime actress Kathryn Kates. The star, who appeared in shows including Orange Is the New Black and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit during a career spanning four decades, was 73 years old.

The actress' talent agency confirmed her death in a social media announcement on Monday. "Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was," read the statement. "She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you."

A rep confirmed to People that Kates died on Saturday after battling lung cancer.

She had most recently appeared in the highly anticipated Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, as Angie DeCarlo, before completing an upcoming project, Maybe There's a Tree. Over the years, fans could spot Kates in an array of TV roles, from Mabel Maloney on Matlock to Mrs. Carrabino on Lizzie McGuire, Mrs. Saperstein on Jennifer Lopez's crime drama, Shades of Blue, or "Counter Woman" on Seinfeld.

"Keep me alive in your beautiful hearts with unforgettable memories," a tribute to Kates on her Instagram read. "Teach others what you've learned from me and I will live in forever."