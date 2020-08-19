Kathy Griffin Calls Former President Jimmy Carter 'My Boyfriend' After Moving DNC Speech

Kathy Griffin couldn't have been happier to hear former President Jimmy Carter show his support for Joe Biden during night two of the Democratic National Convention. In a pre-recorded message Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, spoke about their longtime friendship with Biden and why he's the best candidate to be elected President of the United States.

After their remarks, Griffin tweeted, "MY BOYFRIEND, JIMMY CARTER!!! Never was a president so wrongly maligned. I’m thrilled to see my new boyfriend, President Biden embrace him. #BidenHarris"

MY BOYFRIEND, JIMMY CARTER!!!

Never was a president so wrongly maligned. I’m thrilled to see my new boyfriend, President Biden embrace him. #BidenHarris https://t.co/YXGUNYeL1R — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 19, 2020

In his remarks, the 95-year-old former president stated: "Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness. We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people."

"He understands that honesty and dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but actions. More than ever, that's what we need," he continued. "Joe Biden must be our next president."

Additionally, the former first lady added, "We’ve known and admired Joe and Jill for many years," adding that she "recognizes the challenges facing our families and has the heart and the power to make life better for all Americans.”

Biden then took to Twitter to thank the oldest living presidential couple, writing, "I remember helping President Carter with his campaign back when I was a first-term Senator. I'm deeply honored to have his support today. Thank you, Mr. President. #DemConvention."

I remember helping President Carter with his campaign back when I was a first-term Senator. I'm deeply honored to have his support today.



Thank you, Mr. President. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/P7deAwTbzo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020

For more highlights from night one of the DNC, watch below.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.