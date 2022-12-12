Kathy Hilton Explains Mariska Hargitay PCAs Lipstick Moment: 'I Never Meant to Be Disrespectful' (Exclusive)

Kathy Hilton is explaining her viral moment. ET's Brice Sander spoke with the 63-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and she revealed what led her to apply lipstick onstage while Mariska Hargitay was giving an acceptance speech at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

After Hilton and other Housewives announced Hargitay as the winner of the Drama TV Star of 2022, the SVU star made her way to the stage and gave an impassioned acceptance speech. Hilton, standing behind Hagitay, was on camera throughout the entirety of the actress' speech, and was thus caught applying lipstick during it.

"I feel so bad about that," Hilton told ET. "I thought I was gonna sneeze and I went to get a tissue. If you hear me sneeze it would've stopped the whole auditorium and so I went to go look for a tissue and I didn't find a tissue, so I put some lipstick on."

Hilton noted that she was unaware she was on camera during the moment, explaining, "You would think it's just on that person's face, so I didn't know that I was in the angle."

When Hilton eventually heard about her viral faux pas, she began losing sleep over it. "For the last two nights I have been not sleeping," she said. "I mean, all I do is think about that."

In an effort to make things right, Hilton wrote Hargitay "a really nice note," which she's hopeful the actress will see.

"Mariska, I adore her. I had dinner with her right at a neighbor's house up the street a few years ago," Hilton said. "I admire her. I never meant to be disrespectful."

The PCAs moment was not the first time Hilton made headlines this year. Back in November, the reality star discussed her daughter, Paris Hilton's, fertility journey in an interview, which she said was "so out of line."

Hilton told ET that, when asked about if her daughter was planning to have kids, she answered "to just get people to stop asking." Paris previously confirmed as much to ET, stating, "I think she just got nervous during the interview and, you know, you just say things. You're not even thinking."

Now, all is well in the Hilton home ahead of the holidays, and the reality star showed ET her highly decorated abode that has fully embraced the Christmas spirit.

"I start usually at the end of October... 'cause I want to enjoy it all of November, December, January," Hilton said of when she puts up her holiday decorations. "... When I really go to town it can take every day for a month 'cause I'll constantly be adding things... [It's] never the same... Every room gets a little theme."

In addition to her house's decorations, Hilton is marking the season with her festive Sant and Abel pajama line, which she celebrated last month with a charitable launch party.

"I had a pajama party for my pajama line," she told ET, "and I asked everybody... to please bring an unwrapped gift and they're gonna go to Children's Hospital L.A."

Watch the video below for more on Hilton.