Kathy Hilton Shares Personal Details About Daughter Paris' Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton just said I do -- and her mom is giving ET all the details. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Kathy Hilton just hours before Paris walked down the aisle to marry Carter Reum in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony on Thursday, and the mother of the bride revealed everything from her daughter's wedding dress designer to the happy couple's future plans.

Kathy's emotions about Paris' wedding kicked into full gear the day before the ceremony.

"I can't believe it. I'm just overwhelmed... She's my baby. It just really started hitting me yesterday at the rehearsal. I didn't sleep last night," Kathy told ET, before noting that she, Paris and others spent the night before the wedding together, having dinner and working on the seating chart.

As for whether the emotions would carry into the wedding itself, Kathy quipped, "I cry at a stranger's wedding. I can walk by a church and hear the bells and [cry]."

The wedding has been in the planning stages since Paris and Carter's engagement in February 2021, and the bride herself was very involved in the preparations for her big day.

"She was getting involved with the seating and changing things, so if you don't like your seat, Paris is the one that did the seat [assignments]," Kathy quipped. "... We changed a lot last minute."

As all the details came into place, set-up at the venue, which was Paris' great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton's, Beverly Hills estate, kicked off one week ago.

"It's beautiful, it's tasteful, it's romantic, it is graceful," Kathy said of the wedding decor. "... It really, really is Paris, with touches of pink. Not too much!"

Kathy told ET that 250 guests RSVPed to watch Paris marry Carter while surrounded by more than 80,000 roses and peonies.

"My sisters, Kim and Kyle [Richards], will both be there and all of their families," Kathy said. "Friends have come in from all over the world -- from everywhere! Just to be in a room with all the people that we love that are just so excited [will be my favorite part]."

The star-studded group would see the bride in three Oscar de la Renta gowns throughout the event. The first of the dresses served as both Paris' something new and something old, as it had stones from both her grandmothers sewn into it. Paris' something blue was a lace blue garter.

Rick Hilton, Paris' father, escorted her down the aisle, while her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, watched on as the maid of honor.

"I'm just so, so happy," Kathy said. "Rick and I are thrilled beyond words. We just wish that our parents could be here to celebrate, but there will be pictures of them on the altar."

When the ceremony concluded and the guests moved to the reception, Kathy's touch was noticeable throughout. The mother of the bride designed the table clothes with Nuage Designs based on her own Oscar de la Renta jacket, created custom scalloped china, designed crystal glasses, and had a heart-shaped, crystal wine decanter made for the happy couple.

As guests took in the lavish room, they sipped on Moët champagne, which was being served with pink cotton candy, and watched Rick and Paris' father-daughter dance to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely."

When the night concluded, Kathy's new son-in-law became a welcome member of the family.

"He is so kind. He treats her like a lady. He's just wonderful. He's upbeat... His family's wonderful... We're a very big, happy family," she gushed, before describing Carter and Paris' future plans, which includes three to four children.

"She's ready to settle down, and be married, and have a partner, and start a family as soon as they're able to," Kathy said.

As for what comes next, the couple and their families are jetting off for a week-long vacation on Sunday, before Paris and Carter depart for their honeymoon.

"They have a lot of fun together," Kathy said of Paris and Carter. "They really enjoy each other's company. They are in love."