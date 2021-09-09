Katie Holmes Rocks Sultry - But Comfy - Look During New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes is showing her sultry side.

The 42-year-old actress showed some skin in a black dress with cut-outs while attending the Vacheron Constantin Flagship grand opening in New York City on Thursday. However, Holmes gave the risque New York Fashion Week look a comfy touch as she wore an open black button-up shirt and white tennis shoes for the event.

The former Dawson's Creek star kept her beauty look light, wearing her dark wavy locks in a half-up-half-down style. Her makeup consisted of a light metallic silver eyeshadow with blush and a tinted lip. She accessorized with many silver earrings.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The actress also took to Instagram to share photos of herself in the ensemble, sans the shirt. In the pics, taken by her hairstylist DJ Quintero, she is seen on a roof top, walking the NYC streets and posing against a graffiti wall.

Holmes is no stranger to NYFW and has already made a couple of stops at shows this week. On Wednesday, she attended the Kate Spade pop-up, rocking a colorful blue dress.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

She also cheered on her good friend Christian Siriano at his Spring/Summer 2022 show at Gotham Hall on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

See more stylish looks from this year's NYFW in the gallery below: