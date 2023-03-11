Katie Maloney Believes Tom Schwartz Was 'Duped' by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Earlier this month,Sandoval and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship after a months-long affair between Schwartz’s best friend and business partner, Sandoval, and co-star, Leviss, was revealed.

Wednesday, Maloney was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, when host Andy Cohen asks her, “Do you think Schwartz was a pawn in all of this?”

“I do. Yeah, part of me believes he was duped, by both of them,” responds Maloney.

Cohen then asks Maloney how she’d respond if she found out Schwartz did choose to protect Sandoval and willingly took on the backlash.

“I would light him on fire,” Maloney says.

Maloney goes on to tell Cohen that she wasn’t shocked Sandoval and Leviss were secretly having an affair and looking back now, there were many red flags.

Additionally, Maloney gives an update on Ariana saying she is, “In a really good head space and taking care of herself.”

Thursday, Ariana, who deactivated her Instagram after the allegations broke, returned to the platform to share her side of the story and thank the friends and Vanderpump Rules castmates who have been by her side and supporting in the aftermath.

Posting a photo of herself in a hot pink and green dress from a recent trip to Mexico for her friend's wedding, Ariana started off the message writing, "Hi. Where to begin?"

Noting that she wanted to share her "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke, Ariana added, "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film next week.

Throughout season 10, fans have watched as Schwartz is pegged as the guy Leviss had her eye on after calling off her engagement to James Kennedy.

Last week he broke his silence in a video obtained by TMZ. In the clip, Schwartz said Sandoval's doing "OK, relatively speaking" and that his friend and business partner had a sense of profound sadness. That being said, Schwartz added that Sandoval "feels like a piece of s**t, and to some extent, he is. But he knows he f***ed up."

Former Vanderpump Rules star and Sandoval's ex Kristen Doute, recently shared on her podcast that she believed Schwartz knew about the affair a month before the news broke.

"Schwartz isn't happy about this either... Schwartz only found out a month ago," Doute claimed. "Schwartz and I were texting yesterday and he said that he told him to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the hell out of her."