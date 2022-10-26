Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday With Family Photo, Orlando Bloom Gushes Over His Fiancée

Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with her two loves! On Tuesday, the "Roar" singer turned 38 and had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by her side.

"Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," the birthday girl captioned a picture of her, Bloom and Daisy all holding hands. In the photo posted to Instagram, the couple each rocked impressive gold jewelry on their wrists.

Bloom also took to the comments section to shower his lady with more birthday love. "My ❤️'s," Bloom wrote.

Additionally, the 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram to honor Perry on her birthday by sharing a romantic selfie.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," he captioned the post.

Perry replied in the comments, "love you to Pluto and back."

The singer also got some sweet birthday love from Miranda Kerr, Bloom’s ex-wife and the mother of his 11-year-old son, Flynn. The model replied to Bloom's post with a series of red heart emojis.

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, are still full of love and thinking about expanding their family.

In July, a source told ET that the couple are considering making Daisy a big sister. "Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down,” the source said. “They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other.”

The source added that Perry is "obsessed with being a mom."

In May, Perry dished to ET about the joys of motherhood.

"I love being a mom. It's the best decision I ever made for my life," she said, adding that she's "grown so much" since becoming a parent and has "even more respect" for her own mother, Mary, after having her own child.