Katy Perry Is Booed on 'American Idol' for the First Time for This Critique

Katy Perry experienced a first during Monday's episode of American Idol. The 38-year-old judge was audibly booed by the audience during her critique of performer Nutsa.

Nutsa, a 25-year-old singer from Tbilisi, Georgia, gave an energetic performance of "Paris (Ooh La La)" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals while competing in the show's Top 26 in Hawaii.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry told the singer. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

At Perry's suggestion, the crowd booed, and fellow judge Lionel Richie replied, "Whoa, hostility!" Luke Bryan was delighted in the moment, saying, "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed."

Perry brushed off the audience's reaction, giving her explanation for her comment.

"OK, first time in six seasons, woo hoo!" she quipped, adding, "But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Nutsa agreed with Perry's suggestion, promising to give a more meaningful performance in the future.

Perry recently opened up to ET about choosing to have a Top 26 instead of the traditional 24 this season.

"More new talent is born every day and it's 26 because we literally could not pare it down," Perry shared. "We added two more because we were like, asking all the producers, 'Is this OK? Is this like, can we really do this? I know you guys have done this for 21 seasons, but we have really good talent. We can't send these people home.'"

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.