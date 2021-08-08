Katy Perry Playfully Calls Out 'Daddy' Orlando Bloom for Making This Vacation Pic Faux Pas

A lesson in Instagram etiquette. Katy Perry jokingly called out Orlando Bloom over some vacation pics he posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Bloom shared a slideshow of snapshots from his getaway to Capri, Italy, and included some photos showing his lovely fiancée.

One of the many photos included Perry, who looked stunning in a floral print dress, standing at the bottom of a stone staircase, alongside friends Lydia Kives and stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

Another post featured Bloom and Perry sitting together at a restaurant and breathing in the majestic aroma of a plate of Italian truffles.

"When the moon🌕 hits your eye👁 like a big pizza🍕pie🥧That's amore ❤️," Bloom captioned the post. "When the world 🌎 seems to shine✨ like you've had too much wine 🍷That's amore ❤️"

There was only one small problem -- Bloom forgot to actually tag his fiancée or any of their friends in the slideshow post. It's a real faux pas for vacation pics, especially when the person you forgot to tag looks fantastic in the photo.

So, Perry teasingly called him out in the comments, writing, "You forgot to tag me daddy."

Perry's comment alone raked in over 5,000 likes from Bloom's fans and followers, and the actor was quick to correct the oversight.

The post comes just over a week after Perry and Bloom dressed to the nines and hit the carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri. The songstress also performed for the star-studded crowd, which included Heidi Klum, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens.

Perry and Bloom have been longtime supporters of UNICEF, and even allowed the organization to share the news of their daughter Daisy's birth last August.

