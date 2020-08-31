Katy Perry Posts Pic in Maternity Underwear Four Days After Giving Birth as Funny MTV VMAs Look

Katy Perry's MTV VMAs look is a bit different this year. The 35-year-old pop star welcomed her baby girl, Daisy, with her fiance, Orlando Bloom, last week, and during Sunday's virtual awards show, Perry jokingly posted a mirror selfie of her mock VMAs look.

In the shot, the "Smile" singer is rocking a Medela breast pump bra and Frida Mom postpartum underwear.

"Hair n makeup by: @exhaustion," she quipped on the post.

She set the photo to her song, "Not the End of the World," which featured the lyrics, "It's not the end of the world, throw on your fancy attire, fears to the fire, don't lose hope."

Katy Perry/Instagram Story

Perry did not attend this year's VMAs as she is recovering from giving birth. She hosted the award show in 2017.

While Perry was embracing her post-baby body, she was also nostalgic for her pre-baby figure. Earlier in the day, she shared her video for the song, "Champagne Problems," writing on Instagram, "🎶Allllll weee goooot arre #ChampagneProblems nowwe 🎶 🍾🥂 Listen to Champagne Problems to get your pre-baby body back 😩 link in bio #Smile is OUT NOW!"

The video features a pre-baby Perry in a sparkly sequin gown with a thigh-high slit and rhinestones hanging down from her face.

Though she just welcomed her first child, Perry is still hard at work promoting her new album, Smile. In addition to the "Champagne Problems" video, she also released the comic book-themed video for her song, "Tucked," over the weekend.

