Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'

Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Perry presented the 39-year-old supermodel with the Excellence in Arts Award, and had some kind words for the Australian beauty.

"Many of you may be confused as to why I’m presenting Miranda with this award," the 38-year-old singer said. "It doesn’t fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle… but this is about love, and Miranda is love."

Kerr, who attended the event with her husband, Evan Spiegel, looked visibly moved by Perry's words.

"I’m here to present the Excellence in Arts award to my sister from another mister, my health and wellness guru, and the heart of our family, Miranda Kerr," she added.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Prior to the ceremony, Perry and Kerr posed together on the red carpet. While speaking with Australian news organization, Sunrise, Kerr gushed about why Perry was the perfect person to present her with the award.

"Katy and I are family," the former Victoria’s Secret model said. "We are the modern family, you know? Who better to present the award to me? Someone who knows me so well, and she said yeah -- so here we are."

Kerr was married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013, and they are parents to 12-year-old Flynn. The model is also mom to Hart, 4, and Myles, 3, whom she shares with Spiegel. Perry and Bloom have been engaged since 2019, and are parents of 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

In 2021, Kerr dished about her relationship with the "Roar" singer and why she loves her more than her ex-husband.

"We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together…I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad," Kerr said of Perry during the Moments with Candace Parker podcast. "[Orlando is] like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother."