Katy Perry Returns to the AMAs Stage for the First Time in 7 Years With Darius Rucker

The wait was definitely worth it. Katy Perry hit the 2020 American Music Awards stage with Darius Rucker on Sunday to deliver a world premiere broadcast performance of her song, "Only Love."

The moment marked her first performance at the annual awards show in seven years, as well as her first performance since giving birth to her first child, Daisy, in August.

"She taught us how to be a firework and shine,” show host Taraji P. Henson said while introducing Perry to the stage. “You know I love when we shine, baby, shine. She's invited one of her very favorite singers to join her in a very special duet that she has created just for us."

"It asks the question, if you had one day left to live, what would you do with it? What would you do if you had nothing to lose?" Henson continued. "Please welcome Katy Perry and Darius Rucker, reimagining Katy's new song, ‘Only Love.’”



The pair performed on a dimly lit stage with 36-year-old Perry belting out the opening verse, while Rucker sat strumming his guitar before joining in.

A Canadian tuxedo? To the American Music Awards??? We got nothing but love for this look @KatyPerry! Only Love ❤️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ncmq1j6fZK — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020





Earlier, Perry dedicated the performance to her father, Keith Hudson.

"Tonight’s @amas performance is for my father ♥️," she captioned a cute throwback pic of the two.

Rucker, meanwhile, teased the performance on Twitter.

Excited to share that I’ll be joining @KatyPerry for a special performance of #OnlyLove on the @AMAs, TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BbU1a77NNZ — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) November 22, 2020

"I mean, my life just feels very full and whole," she said. "And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there."

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in," Perry said of Bloom. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

