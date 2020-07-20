Katy Perry Talks Pregnancy Weight Gain and How 'Grateful' She Is for Her Body

Katy Perry is getting real candid about her pregnancy journey. The singer and American Idol judge joined the Kyle and Jackie O Australian radio show on Sunday via video chat and dished on how she's doing while expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom.

Perry flaunted her sizable baby bump in a cute crop top during the video chat, and revealed that she was currently at 190 pounds, jokingly calling herself "large marge in charge."

"I'm really grateful for my body," Perry said during the chat. "Going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint."

The singer explained that she's at that point in her pregnancy where "everything is swollen."

"My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell," she said, adding that she's now just wearing sandals everywhere.

However, she's not letting her pregnancy slow her down -- and being stuck in quarantine due to the coronavirus has actually allowed her to do more within the confines of her home and her physical limits.

"I'm a very active woman… and during this time of COVID -- and quite frankly an American revolution -- I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record," Perry said. "I'm working really hard. The one blessing is I don't have to travel extremely."

"I like not watching the hands of time roll by," she later added. "I like being a mother on the move."

Perry -- who has joked in the past about calling her baby Kicky Perry because of her energy and how much she moves in the womb -- admitted that both she and her fiance are very active, driven people, and her daughter would likely be the same.

"The DNA between the both of us is very high-energy," Perry said of herself and Bloom, adding that she feels her daughter will share that quality.

The "Smile" singer also addressed reports that she and Bloom had reached out to ask Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston to be their baby's godmother.

"We have no idea where that came from," Perry said, adding that Bloom has long been friends with Aniston, but that the reports had no merit.

