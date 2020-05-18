Katy Perry Wows in First TV Performance of 'Daisies' on 'American Idol' Finale

American Idol's grand season finale on Sunday was a big night for the show's contestants, and for Katy Perry as well.

The songstress, who rocked a daisy-covered dress during the remotely shot finale, gave fans a debut performance of her new song, "Daisies," shortly before a new winner was crowned.

The beautifully colorful performance saw Perry -- rocking a hot pink dress that showed off her growing baby bump -- dancing on a psychedelic digital stage that changed and transformed using computer generated imagery while allowing her to interact with her virtual environment.

The powerful song, mixed with the mind-bending visuals, created a stunning, emotional combination that truly felt like a series highlight.

Perry teased the performance on Instagram before the episode kicked off, and gave fans a glimpse at the incredibly creative visual elements.

"Start on the #AmericanIdol stage, end up in a whole new 🌎, thanks to brand new technology that’s never been seen before on TV," Perry tweeted. "Tune in NOW for the grand finale AND my first television performance of #Daisies!"

The memorable number comes three days after Perry released the striking music video for her emotional new tune, in which the songstress slowly strips off her ethereal white robe and gown to swim nude by a waterfall.

The result is the "Never Worn White" singer standing totally nude in the water, showing off her bare, burgeoning baby bump. Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Check out the video below for more from Perry about this unique, historic season of American Idol.