Ke Huy Quan Reacts to Sweeping Awards Season Success: 'I Just Wanted a Job' (Exclusive)

Ke Huy Quan couldn't be more grateful for his latest awards season win. Speaking to ET at the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Quan admitted that while the wins are great, it all started out with his desire to return to work.

Ke Huy Quan picked up the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and much like at the Golden Globes, he was overcome with emotion as he made his way to the stage.

"Wow. Thank you, thank you, thank you. OK, I am going to try real hard to not cry tonight," Quan began. "Ever since our movie came out, everyone has shown me so much kindness that it’s hard not to get emotional. I’m so, so nervous. This is so unexpected."

"You know, when I think about it, my comeback story could have been very, very different had it not been for the critics and the journalists. I was bracing for a different reaction but because of your generosity, I was welcomed back with so much positivity. You have not only helped audiences find our little movie but you’ve also helped audiences to remember who I am. And for that, for that I am so, so grateful to you," he added.

After his big win, Quan told ET that he was "so grateful" for all the recognition he's been receiving during awards season.

"I am so, so, so grateful. I just wanted a job," he shared. "I cannot believe what this movie have given me. I'm so lucky. And what a weekend this has been. This is one week that I will never, never forget."

The 51-year-old actor admitted that he was still reeling following his acceptance speech. "I don't know why I am so, so nervous. My heart is still pounding," he told ET. "Every time I think about it, I think about those years that I was struggling... I'm so complicated. I don't know, my mind is so, it's so blurry right now. I cannot believe I won this. I cannot believe I won Golden Globes on Tuesday. It's incredible. I don't know what to say aside from saying I feel very lucky and I feel very grateful."

As for what he hopes will come of his big wins, Quan noted, "I remember very well what it was like being an Asian actor in the late '80s, early '90s. So, I just want doors to be open. For all those activists like me, who just want nothing, but just a steady job. And I just want all the dreams to come true. That's what I really hope."

He added, "Of course, I'm so grateful the landscape has changed. There is a lot of progress that has been made. I'm so grateful to Hollywood. But yes, I want doors not just to open for me, but also for everybody."