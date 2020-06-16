Keanu Reeves Is Auctioning Off a Private Zoom Date for Charity

Keanu Reeves is looking to hang out with one lucky fan!

The 55-year-old actor is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder to benefit Camp Rainbow Gold, a service which provides "emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families." Reeves has reportedly been quietly donating to cancer charities in honor of one of his sisters who battled leukemia.

The bidding for a date with the Speed star closes on Monday, June 22, and as of Tuesday, June 16, it was already up to $16,200.

The auction is part of a fundraising effort following an event that Camp Rainbow Gold had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also up for auction is a 15-minute private Zoom concert with Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke.

Even before he was offering up his time for a good cause, Reeves was an internet heartthrob! Last summer, the beloved actor spoke with ET about what it's been like to have such a loyal fan base.

"It's been really nice and special for me. Just how well the John Wick film was received and then also recently with Always Be My Maybe and then being connected with CD Projekt Red," he shared. "I've just had the chance to be working with really cool people and be a part of really cool projects. And so to be here with Toy Story 4 is a lot of fun."

He added, "It's nice when it's nice."