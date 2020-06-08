Keke Palmer to Host 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Keke Palmer will be the host of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards! MTV announced the news Thursday, a week after nominations for the awards show were unveiled.

"We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host," said Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable."

The Hustlers star follows last year's host, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The 2018 awards show went without an official host, while Katy Perry helmed the 2017 ceremony.

In a promo for this year's show, Palmer has a conversation with True Jackson, the character she played in Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP from 2008 to 2011.

"Damn, looks like we're both a big deal," Jackson tells Palmer after learning that she's hosting this year's VMAs.

The video ends with an impressive rap from Palmer about her excitement for the event, which Jackson grooves along to the whole time.

INCOMING CALL… ☎️



Did you hear?! @KekePalmer is hosting the 2020 #VMAs and is getting styled by her BFF True Jackson, CEO 👗👠👖



Tune in on August 30 on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/m63CmLjkYW — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 6, 2020

The 2020 VMAs are set to take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced back in June that there will be a limited audience at the event, or none at all.

Fans can expect a star-studded show this year. So far, BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin have been announced to perform.

As for the nominees, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are in the lead this year, with nine nods each. The singers are both nominated for Video of the Year with "Rain on Me."

Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow suit, with six nominations each, including Video of the Year nods for "Everything I Wanted" and "Blinding Lights," respectively. Taylor Swift also landed in the show's top category with "The Man," among five total nominations.

This year's VMAs also includes two timely categories -- Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance -- and brings back Best Alternative after a 20-plus-year absence.

Fans can vote across 15 gender-neutral categories at VMA.MTV.com, starting now until Aug. 23, with voting for Best New Artist continuing into the show on Aug. 30.

This year's Video Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 30 on MTV.