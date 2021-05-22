Kelley Flanagan Admits She Told Peter Weber 'Lose My Number' After Things Ended 'Really Badly'

Things between Kelley Flanagan and Bachelor Peter Weber ended "really badly."

The 29-year-old Bachelor former contestant opened up about her on-again, off-again relationship with the pilot, and how they are no longer on speaking terms. Kelley was a fifth runner-up on Peter's season of The Bachelor. After calling off things with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, Peter connected with Kelley after the season.

They dated, broke up, and reconnected around Valentine' Day, before officially splitting "on very bad terms," she said.

"It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him," Kelley said on the latest episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. "I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done."

"I went off and I essentially said, 'Get the hell out of my life'...'lose my number,'" she continued, adding that ultimately she felt his words were "hollow" and just realized they were on different paths.

Earlier in the podcast, she detailed how she began to notice they weren't going to work out. "He loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying," she said. "There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that's what I liked and I was like, 'Alright, Kelley, let's be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?' Eh, probably not."

Kelley explained that she felt like she was "putting in a lot of effort" to make things work and didn't feel it was being reciprocated. She then expressed that she asked him not to post about their breakup on New Year's Eve.

"I asked him not to do it on New Year's and I was like, 'Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?'" she claimed, even sharing that they asked ABC what they should do and were told, "'Do it the day before [the Bachelor premiere in January], drown it out... people will be excited about other things.'"

She said she wanted to do it on January 3rd, which she did, but "he had to do it in 2020."

She is no longer in contact with Peter, adding that moving to New York, where he is also living, makes her "nervous."

"He messaged me the other day and I'm just not responsive. There's a lot of things that you hear. This world is very small," she said. "I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they're like, 'Haha, my friend hooked up with Peter last week!'"

Back in December, a source told ET that their breakup came down to family issues, and everything broke down before their long-planned move to New York City.

"The move was the final straw in some ongoing issues in their relationship; the biggest of which was that they were not on the same page about how they approached relationships," the source said, adding, "There was growth that needed to happen from Peter that wasn’t happening."

The source also noted that Peter's mother, Barb, was a "major issue" in their relationship. "Barb was very involved and expected to be a major priority within Peter and Kelley’s relationship," the source said.