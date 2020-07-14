Kelley Flanagan Says Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules Are 'Madly in Love': How They Met (Exclusive)

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules' romance may have shocked Bachelor fans, but it makes sense to Kelley Flanagan. In an exclusive interview with ET's Lauren Zima, Flanagan revealed that Fuller is "madly in love" with Soules.

"I've talked to her a little bit," Flanagan shared of Fuller, who also dated Peter Weber on his season of The Bachelor. "I mean, I'm happy for them. Good for them."

Romance rumors between Fuller and Soules sparked earlier this year, as fans noticed they were quarantining together in Soules' native Iowa. The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship as they stepped out for a lunch date in her hometown of Virginia Beach last month. According to Flanagan, Fuller, 26, and Soules, 38, were introduced by Kelsey Weier, who appeared on Weber's Bachelor season and was crowned Miss Iowa USA in 2017.

"I think Kelsey may have had a connection with Chris, and put them in contact," Flanagan shared. "I think everything's great and everything's working out, and I think she's madly in love with him. Good for both of them. That makes me happy."

Weber -- who is now dating Flanagan after his dramatic Bachelor finale -- told ET he's also happy his ex found love. "I really like Chris. I met him a couple of times and he's a really good dude, so I'm really happy for the both of them," he shared. Tune into Tuesday night's ET for more from Weber and Flanagan, as they exclusively reveal how they started dating and the next steps in their relationship. Find out how to watch here.

Soules made his first red carpet appearance in two years at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019, presented By Capital One, at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, last December. Soules had laid low since April 2017, when he was arrested after police alleged that he fled the scene of a car collision before officers arrived. The Iowa State Patrol crash report claims that he was driving a Chevy pickup truck when he rear-ended a John Deere tractor-trailer. The person driving the tractor-trailer, later identified as 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher, was taken in an ambulance to the hospital, where he died. Soules was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and received two years probation.

The former Bachelor told ET that during these couple of years away from Bachelor Nation, he learned that being around family and friends is key. "It has been tough but it makes you appreciate the people around you, family, friends -- and how hard things can get, you just have to press on," he said.

As for his relationship status, Soules admitted that he had been dating but nothing "serious, serious." "I'm finally at a point in my life where I'm ready to date again," he shared.

See more on Soules in the video below.