Kelley Flanagan Would 'Definitely Consider' Being 'Bachelorette' After Peter Weber Split

Kelley Flanagan is ready to seize whatever opportunities come her way. While responding to a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story on Saturday, the Bacheloralum opened up about whether she'd be the Bachelorette following her split from Peter Weber.

"I would definitely consider it," wrote Kelley, whose relationship with Peter ended just before New Year's.

Kelley and Peter's split came as a shock to many fans, as the couple -- who reignited their romance last spring following her elimination on his season of The Bachelor -- were gearing up to move to New York City together.

Peter revealed last week that he had still decided to move to the city, while Kelley told fans on Instagram that she was planning to do the same.

"I am still moving to New York and the reason why is because I've been in Chicago for so many years and I'm ready for a change," she said. "And also I think the people in New York and what they represent would fit me really well. I want to surround myself around go-getters and very motivated people."

Kelley added that she's "definitely a city girl" and noted that she's able to work remotely as an attorney at her family's firm in Chicago.

As for what led to Peter and Kelley's breakup, a source told ET that it came down to family issues, and things broke down for the two before their long-planned move.

"The move was the final straw in some ongoing issues in their relationship; the biggest of which was that they were not on the same page about how they approached relationships," the source explained, adding, "There was growth that needed to happen from Peter that wasn’t happening."

The source also noted that Peter's mother, Barb, was a "major issue" in their relationship.

"Barb was very involved and expected to be a major priority within Peter and Kelley’s relationship," the source said.

In an exclusive statement to ET, Peter said: "Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up. Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her."

