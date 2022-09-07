Kelly Clarkson on Leaving 'The Voice' and Her Message for New Coach Camila Cabello (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson has no red chair turns to give this season of The Voice because she needed a break! The 40-year-old multi-hyphenate announced that she will be taking some time away from the program, ahead of The Kelly Clarkson Show's fourth season.

“I had this conversation with a friend-- I don’t know if balance is the word we should be using,” she tells ET’s Cassie DiLaura.”Because it’s never gonna be perfectly balanced, right? 'Cause everything ebbs and flows.”

“I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everyone and I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, you know, I gotta take a minute.’ And everybody understood it. They’ve been on this ride with me behind the scenes and they get it. Some have gone through similar situations,” she adds.

When it came down to it, it was all about having the summer off to show her children that they come first.

“It was really important I think to show my kids that, yes, Mommy loves work and I love to do what I do, but family is first,” she says.

“So, when we need a moment to step back and we need to be together, that’s when you take the time when it is necessary. We need to take those moments," she notes. "And that’s what it was for me. But it’s bittersweet for me, because I love doing it. It’s so fun.”

Stepping in this season to fill her boots is Camila Cabello. The “Bang Bang” singer will join coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Clarkson has no problem with the pop star stepping in, as she knows her seat is in good hands. Although she admits that Cabello should bring some protection as she sits next to Shelton.

“Good luck with that. Bring a shield,” she jokes about Cabello’s seating arrangement.

However, Clarkson is confident that Cabello will be able to hold her own, so there really is no need to offer any advice. “I think she’s gonna just excel in that situation,” she adds.

“I think she’s very comfortable in her skin and I think that’s what it takes to be a coach and to be able to coach people,” she says. “You have to be comfortable first and foremost. So I think she's gonna do well and I hope she kicks his a**.”

Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Sept. 12.