Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay Ex Brandon Blackstock Almost $200,000 Per Month in Support

Kelly Clarkson will pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, a total of $195,601 per month in spousal and child support, a judge has ruled.

ET has learned that the 39-year-old singer and talk show host is now required to pay Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support as well as $45,601 in child support. The Los Angeles judge also ruled that Clarkson pay $1.25 million towards Blackstock's attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.

The amount of monthly spousal and child support Clarkson will pay Blackstock is less than half of what he requested. In December 2020, he filed legal docs requesting that she pay him $436,000 a month -- $301,000 in spousal support and the remaining $135,000 for child support -- as well as $2 million in attorney fees.

Clarkson is being represented by celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, who is CEO of online divorce platform ItsOverEasy.com.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Earlier this month, she filed legal docs asking to be declared single amid their ongoing divorce.

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children together -- 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander. In November 2020, she won primary custody of the kids. She plans to stay in Los Angeles with her children while Blackstock plans to live primarily in his Montana home where the family quarantined together earlier in 2020, according to court documents obtained by ET at the time.

In February, the "Since U Been Gone" singer opened up about co-parenting with Blackstock on The Kelly Clarkson Show, admitting it was "tough."

"It's tough. ... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally," she said. "As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."

ET also spoke to Clarkson in February, and she shared that she's written 60 songs during her divorce process -- though they may never be released.

"I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest," Clarkson shared. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

"I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."