Kelly Clarkson Reveals the One Song She's Afraid to Cover

Kelly Clarkson performs a new cover song on every new episode of her daily talk show -- but there's one song she's too afraid to cover!

On Monday's episode of The Voice, the coach and iconic performer shared with her team's celeb advisor, Luis Fonsi, that his bilingual megahit, "Despacito," is the one track she's been too intimidated to perform.

"I just realized something: you have the one song in history that I'm afraid to cover," Kelly noted.

"It is a lot of lyrics!" Luis agreed.

"I have practiced so hard, because I love singing in Spanish and different languages, and it is like the biggest song of all time," Kelly laughed, "but you're like, 'You know what? I'm gonna leave that alone!'"

"Despacito," Fonsi's track with Daddy Yankee, was the song of the year in 2017 -- thanks in part to a popular remix featuring Justin Bieber -- breaking Billboard and YouTube records, winning numerous awards and topping the charts in 47 countries.

And while Clarkson is a "Kellyoke" cover queen during her concerts and talk show, she's also passionate about her own original music -- and has recently been channeling her own heartbreak into new songs.

While chatting with ET before this season of The Voice, the 38-year-old singer revealed she's written approximately 60 songs since filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock last June. The exes share two children together, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

"I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest," Clarkson shared. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

"I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

See more in the video below. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.